Part of Regional Road was temporarily closed to traffic following a car crash that caused long tailbacks of traffic.
The crash happened at around 7am, the police told Times of Malta.
Two cars were involved - a Mazda Demio and a Kia Picanto - with one of the drivers being rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.
The man, a 22-year-old from Marsa, was later certified to have suffered slight injuries.
A 19-year-old woman from Tarxien who was behind the wheel of the Mazda, was uninjured.
Part of the road - in the direction towards Santa Venera - was closed to traffic temporarily but motorists complained of tailback leading all the way to the Tal-Barrani area in Żejtun.
Just last week, debris from a major crash on the same road took hours to be removed, causing long traffic tailbacks on the key thoroughfare.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us