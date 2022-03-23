Part of Regional Road was temporarily closed to traffic following a car crash that caused long tailbacks of traffic.

The crash happened at around 7am, the police told Times of Malta.

Two cars were involved - a Mazda Demio and a Kia Picanto - with one of the drivers being rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

The man, a 22-year-old from Marsa, was later certified to have suffered slight injuries.

A 19-year-old woman from Tarxien who was behind the wheel of the Mazda, was uninjured.

Part of the road - in the direction towards Santa Venera - was closed to traffic temporarily but motorists complained of tailback leading all the way to the Tal-Barrani area in Żejtun.

Just last week, debris from a major crash on the same road took hours to be removed, causing long traffic tailbacks on the key thoroughfare.