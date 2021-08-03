One carriageway in part of Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli in St Julian’s (Regional Road) will be closed from near the Paceville traffic lights in the direction of the Kappara tunnels from 6pm today (Tuesday) to 6am tomorrow (Wednesday).

Enemalta said the road is being closed due to urgent works on a high voltage electrical cable.

The same carriageway is expected to be closed again on Wednesday at 6pm for road works.

Enemalta said these works are essential to ensure the stability of the electricity supply following faults that have developed in an underground cable.

It thanked the public for their cooperation and apologised for any inconvenience.