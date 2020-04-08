A wall that forms part of the Senglea Bastions collapsed overnight, damaging parked cars.

The wall in Triq is-Sur, is just off the Gardjola Gardens, an emblem of the Cottonera skyline and a popular attraction for viewing the Grand Harbour.

A spokesperson for the police said that the collapse occurred at around 2.50am and nobody was injured.

The police also said there is presently no indication of what caused the collapse.

Photo: Jonathan Borg