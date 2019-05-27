Italian DJ/producer Flashmob, known for his energetic sets, will be performing in Malta as part of the Full Moon Med Fest. Interview by Adam Brimmer.

When you were young, what did you listen to?

I was mostly into heavy metal, like Iron Maiden and stuff like that, and even some more pop stuff, like Bronsky Beat and Frankie Goes To Hollywood. Then there were all the classics of that period, like Jean Michel Jarre, Mike Oldfield and Bob Marley. I started listening to music when I was very young, and my choices included industrial north European techno, too. The genre became my main focus and I feel that that its influence has never really left me in the taste for my productions and musical selection.

When did you know you wanted to be a music producer?

There wasn’t a particular moment, really, it just happened gradually. I started following what was happening on the radio very young, and eventually I started working in the music industry, covering many roles. This then became my career.

To be honest, I started to produce music because I needed to, and became curious about the whole process. Then I became addicted to it later on, and that is when I really improved. However, I still believe you can be the best studio geek in the world, but if you’re not out there playing (being a DJ) you’re never going to come up with something that is ahead of its time, something really new.

How do you describe your style?

My style is me, being me… feeling free and getting ready for things. It is effort, consistency, confidence.

How have you seen your sound evolve during these past seven years?

As life happens, it does affect your job/career, and in my case my musical approach has changed in time. I have moved from making music while studying the past to making music believing I can make something new for the future. I love the feeling of being part of the evolution of electronic music, rather than chasing the current sound like the majority of producers do these days. I just want to be me and to express myself through music freely, maybe being lucky enough to bring something new to the table.

Where do you get your inspiration?

My inspirations come from my feelings, from my will to progress and to better myself… from happiness. This last period I have started working with a new team at Beat Of Life Italy and this has made me really happy. I’m now starting a new adventure with them, called Sunshine. The first records from this new series of sound are already on my Instagram page.

You need to be able to bring fresh and quality music event after event

Would you say the digital era has helped – or hindered – producers and DJs such as yourselves?

For me, progress can only be seen in a positive key. It is what it is. Either you align yourself to how things have become, or you might as well change your craft.

Flashmob – we all know what it means, but is there a story behind choosing it for your artistic name?

The name was chosen after watching a movie. There’s no real story to it to be honest, I just knew it would work; it’s fresh and young and it’s about people coming together to experience music in different ways, to share happiness in doing something. It is the same reason why I’m in music, so… it all aligns.

The dance industry – whether fairly or unfairly – has attracted a measure of negative press in terms of ego problems and drug usage. Is this justified?

I’m not sure. We are all free to express our thoughts and feelings. Some of us do it to attract attention, some to sell advertising spaces on the internet… ego and drugs are two subjects that really don’t interest me. I’m too busy making music and travelling the world, and I’m sure I do it for the right reasons. The only thing I can say is that the music industry must be firm and show integrity; music is sacred and it needs to be represented by people who can translate the values of music for the world’s progress. Those who don’t understand that are just fighting and hiding from insecurity through drugs and ego, that’s for sure.

Your most memorable gig so far was…?

Paradise opening at DC10 with Jamie and playing at Tomorrowland three times; that was epic.

Do you have any rituals before you start a set?

Yes, I think of everything I’ve been through from the beginning of who I am, and how I was when I first started putting those vinyls on the decks. I look for that same enthusiasm within me. For me, it’s like going into a final of a sports tournament. I’ve been a sports man all my life, so I am very competitive.

The ingredients for a killer set and a good party are…?

Trying to anticipate and understand the place you need to light on fire. And, of course, you need to be able to bring fresh and quality music event after event. You also need to be happy to play. Playing for the right reasons is something that you cannot hide; people connect or don’t connect to DJs for that reason; if you are real in what you do and, in how you do it, people will recognise it immediately and praise you for it.

Full Moon Med Fest takes place on Friday at 1926 Beachclub, Qui-Si-Sana Front, Sliema. Also on the line-up are Modelers (Live Set) DJ Jesmar, Salvo Germany and Stevy Vee. Tickets are available online.

