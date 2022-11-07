Part of the Rabat road, carrying traffic from Balzan towards Sta Venera, will be closed for three weeks for resurfacing, Infrastructure Malta said.

The closure starts on Tuesday.

Traffic will be directed through De Paule Avenue and Triq Birbal, Balzan, Il-Kummerc Road, Mrieħel, and Il-Mitħna Road, Qormi.

Some of those alternative roads, in Balzan, are currently already congested because of the closure of Naxxar Road, Birkirkara, also for resurfacing.

The road closure and alternative route.