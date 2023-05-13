Part of an extension to the façade of an existing residence in Valletta collapsed onto the street on Saturday afternoon, narrowly missing pedestrians and damaging two cars.

The incident happened in St Nicholas Street at around 2.30 pm.

Passers-by are reported to have had a near miss as the new masonry from the roof level fell onto the road and pavement, damaging two cars parked adjacent to the building.

Tourists walking past the building at the time looked shaken after the incident, according to witnesses.

One of the cars underneath the building sustained damage.

The crashing sound startled neighbours and residents from nearby streets, including lower St Paul Street who came out to see the cause of the noise.

Police, who were on site within minutes of the collapse, confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.

In a Facebook post, Valletta mayor Alfred Zammit said a group of children had just walked past the building before the bricks came crashing down.

Strong winds lashed Malta on Saturday, possibly leading to the incident, according to neighbours.

Sailors in the harbour training for upcoming GSSE events are reported to have had to return after breaking masts during training due to the strong winds.