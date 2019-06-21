A partial lunar eclipse, the last for this year, was visible on Tuesday from Malta, most of Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and South America.

In a partial eclipse, the moon travels through Earth's shadow and part of the moon is darkened.

This week marks the 50th anniversary since man first landed on the moon. Apollo 11 blasted off from Earth on July 16, 1969 and its lunar module landed on the moon on July 20.

The above picture is by Noel Buhagiar.