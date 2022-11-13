Over the past few years, Giuseppe Schembri Bonaci, as head of the Modern and Contemporary Art section of the Art and Art History Department at the University of Malta, has been gathering data and developing analytical research on the evolution of modern art in the Mediterranean area, among other parallel topics.

For Schembri Bonaci, the Mediterranean must be addressed as both an area composed of several states bordering on the mythical sea and as a geo-political region. The academic research and artistic praxis of this area is being studied holistically, exploring the richness and enchantment of each site, from entire countries to hubs within state, islands, powers, littoral ports, fortresses and geo-points.

The research evolved into a fully-fledged project titled Changing Gear which succeeded in attracting the interest of various important institutions and foundations in the Mediterranean. Earlier this year the official website was launched – changinggearmed.com – and has already grown into a fascinating platform for discussion, debate and exchange. Collaborations have been established with the Union for the Mediterranean as well as with various Mediterranean embassies.

The Union for the Mediterranean will be celebrating the Day of the Mediterranean on November 28, and Changing Gear is contributing to the day’s calendar of events with a series of lectures and discussions. The modest participation in this year’s Day of the Mediterranean will be expanded upon in 2023 with two initiatives being organised by the department’s Modern and Contemporary Art section. A conference centering on Mediterranean modern art will be held on November 28, 2023, and will form part of the next edition of the APS Mdina Contemporary Art Biennale, bearing the theme ‘Mediterranean Goddesses’ (November 13, 2023).

The Changing Gear project is headed by Schembri Bonaci, with Nikki Petroni as the research project manager, and the assistance of a multitalented group of the department’s graduates and current postgraduate and undergraduate students. The project also includes an academic council offering ideas, advice and exchange, which is composed of Rosanna Ruscio (Accademia di Belle Arti di Milano), Ilia Galan (Universidade Carlos III de Madrid), and Paul Sant Cassia (University of Malta).

For inquiries, e-mail Giuseppe Schembri Bonaci on giuseppe.schembri-bonaci@um.edu.mt.