Officers at a Luqa parcel depot “sniffed” out a suspicious parcel after its “particular” smell triggered further inspection and a controlled delivery to the addressee who, later turned out to be acting under a false name.

Details of the incident emerged in court on Tuesday when proceedings kicked off against Ann Pierre, a 42-year-old Vietnam-born woman, who was remanded in custody a fortnight ago upon her arraignment over drug-related offences.

She is pleading not guilty to importing cannabis grass and possession of the drug under circumstances indicating that it was not solely for her personal use.

A freezing order was issued over all assets of the accused and a request for bail was turned down after the prosecution objected in light of the serious nature of the offence, ongoing police investigations as well as because the accused lacked a fixed address in Malta.

When proceedings resumed on Tuesday, a customs officer, working an overtime shift on July 2, testified about how he had received a parcel for control.

That parcel, addressed to “Linda Lee” at a Mosta residence, had first attracted the attention of other officers who noticed that the package seemed to be emitting a “particular” smell.

That was when the officer decided to open the parcel, revealing various different packets which appeared to contain an illegal substance.

The Customs Enforcement Unit was alerted next and later Inspector Justine Grech from the Drug Squad.

A controlled delivery was set up.

A number of officers knocked at the Mosta apartment and handed over the parcel to a woman who identified herself as “Linda Lee”.

The minute the delivery was affected, the “delivery men” identified themselves as police officers.

During a search of the apartment, police came across a pair of blue trousers with two vacuum bags filled with a “green substance”, one bag stuffed in each pocket.

Police also seized two mobile phones, cash in euros and pounds, as well as a passport whose holder was “Ann Pierre”.

That was when the suspect admitted that her real name was Ann Pierre not Linda Lee, the court was told.

A chemical expert, appointed by the inquiring magistrate to test the suspicious substance, testified that he had carried out his task after being handed various evidence bags on different days.

The total amount of cannabis grass weighed 3.4 kilos.

The accused, assisted by new lawyers at Tuesday’s hearing, filed a fresh request for bail.

The court, presided over by magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, is expected to decree on that issue in chambers.

The case continues.

Inspector Justine Grech prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri are defence counsel.