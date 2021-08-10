A partly dismantled electricity pylon on agricultural land at Għaxaq has prompted a farming family to take its grievances to court after several calls to Enemalta proved futile.

Eight members of the Dalli family filed a judicial protest against Enemalta plc and D.D.E Attard Ltd, a local scrap metal company that was awarded a tender by the energy services provider to dismantle a number of 33 KV electricity pylons.

One of those pylons, positioned on land known as il-Wileġ in the limits of Għaxaq, had only been partly dismantled and removed from site, the Dalli family complained.

The shoddy works meant that the rest of the structure, including its concrete base, posed a constant danger to the family tending the land.

More than 11 months ago, the Dalli family had formally requested Enemalta to remedy the inconvenience.

But to date, the situation remained unchanged prompting the complainants to seek recourse before the First Hall, Civil Court by means of a judicial protest whereby they reserved their rights in terms of law while declaring that they were holding the defendants responsible in damages.

Lawyer Victor Scerri signed the judicial protest.