The SME community turned out in droves for the first edition of The Scrum, a networking event organised by Epic for Business and the Malta Chamber of SMEs.

Conceived and created by Epic, The Scrum is a platform of innovation aimed at SMEs on how to supercharge and be future ready with the best connectivity for digital transformation.

The event was moderated by the Malta Chamber of SMEs, with contributions from Epic CEO Tamas Banyai and CMO Karl Galea.

The panel, mediated by Malta Chamber of SMEs CEO Abigail Mamo, included Alexiei Dingli, Cain Grech, representing Malta Enterprise, and Kenneth Rizzo Naudi from Epic’s usiness Solutions team.

The event presented an opportunity for SMEs to find out more about the need to create a safe work environment, provide connected experiences and focus on building more meaningful relationships through personalised communications.

During his presentation, Galea demonstrated how smaller firms can use technology to punch above their weight and win the work, presenting findings which yielded some interesting figures. Around 97 per cent of Malta-based enterprises with 10 or more employees rely on internet connectivity, with speed, reliability and security being the three main concerns for most SMEs.

At least 31 per cent of local companies are attacked by cyber criminals at least once a day and a staggering 1,500 cases related to cybercrime are investigated by the Malta Police in just one year.

Also, the cost of not being online for one day incurs costs of approximately €1 million for Malta’s enterprises.

Building on the presentations, those present went on to discuss how to identify gaps and where to prioritise the processes to digitise. Companies can benefit from funds to audit and implement digital transformation in line with schemes such as Change to Grow by Malta Enterprise. Funding for SMEs to be future ready is also being provided by the EU as part of its commitment to Malta.

“Today, digital readiness is not an option for businesses, it is a need,” Banyai said. “Epic for Business, our dedicated unit for business customers, offers the right connectivity and managed services to ensure that businesses are future ready.”

This was the first in a series of events aimed at giving businesses the tools they need to take the next step in their digital journey.

For more information, send an e-mail on businesssolutions@epic.com.mt.

epic.com.mt