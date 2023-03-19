Triathlete Lara Buttigieg is the first student to receive a master’s degree in international sport coaching as a result of a collaboration between Learning Works and Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU) in the UK.

A special graduation ceremony to mark this achievement was held recently at the former Auberge de France in Vittoriosa, a 16th-century building which today hosts the local council offices.

Lara Buttigieg

A delegation from LJMU led by Rebecca Murphy, acting director of the School for Sport and Exercise Science, and including senior lecturing staff Colum Cronin, Amy Whitehead and Sigrid Olthof, attended the occasion. Education and Sport Minister Clifton Grima was also present.

Pio Vassallo, Vassallo Group CEO and a director of Learning Works, presented the certificate to Buttigieg in the presence of the group’s founder Nazzareno Vassallo, the group’s and Learning Works chairperson Natalie Briffa Farrugia, Learning Works CEO Charlo Bonnici and local course coordinator Bernice Sant.

Eleven other students are currently following this programme on a full-time or part-time basis.

Launched in September 2021 in conjunction with Learning Works, a further and higher education institution in Malta, the MSc international sport coaching programme brings world-leading sport science teaching to Maltese students while creating opportunities for knowledge sharing across the country’s professional sport network.

The programme is designed to allow students to explore a range of topics, including athlete learning, talent development processes, physical and psychological training, performance analysis and social relationships in coaching. The course content is informed by the latest research and best practice in sport coaching from LJMU’s School of Sport and Exercise Sciences.

Applications are currently open for the next intake in September. Those interested may benefit from an early bird offer if they apply by June 30.

Visit www.learningworks.edu.mt or call 7966 0054 for more information.