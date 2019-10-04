Public access from Neptunes Waterpolo Club to Barracuda Restaurant in St Julian’s will be temporarily closed due to repair works on the Balluta promenade, the Infrastructure Ministry said on Friday.

Repair works so far have not impacted the use of the promenade but part of it will have to be closed as from Monday.

Structural repairs have already started. On Monday, other works will begin, including the removal of broken tiles, the installation of waterproofing membrane where structural repairs were carried out, the placing of new paving and the replacement of structural elements which suffered deterioration throughout the years, with new reinforced concrete ceilings. Work on the quay beneath this part of the promenade will also be carried out.

The ministry said there will be signs on site indicating that the public should use the pedestrian crossing near Neptunes and walk on the pavement on the other side of the road until reaching the traffic lights near Old College Street.



The bus stop named Balluta in the direction to Valletta will be suspended for the duration of these works.



The ministry thanked the public for their cooperation and apologised for any inconvenience.

Part of the promenade had also been closed last year so that urgent repair works could be carried out.