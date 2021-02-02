Drones may soon be flying above parts of the Hibs Football ground in Corradino as a result of a site access agreement signed on Tuesday between Malta Enterprise and Hibernians FC.

Through the agreement, parts of the stadium will be used for drone flying when it is not being used for football.

Transport Malta approved drone flying at the stadium and more sites could be announced later.

The Hibs stadium will also be usable by other companies approved by Malta Enterprise and Transport Malta.

The agreement with Hibs was announced during the announcement of a €500,000 investment in a 'drone innovation ecosystem' by the Malta Drone Centre.

The investment will see the centre employ a number of professionals, online training will be provided to prepare trainees in the operation of specialised drones.

Announcing the investment, Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said the investment was possible following the launch of a drone registration system in line with European laws. More than 2,000 drones have been registered as a result in just over two months, he said adding that the government is committed “to further improve its operations” to remain “one of the best European players in aviation”.

Enterprise Minister Miriam Dalli described the event as “another signal” of economic diversification.

“We are showing how even at a time when the international aviation industry is going through a very difficult time, we are not only supporting existing industries, but we are thinking about the future.”



She encouraged Maltese and foreign entrepreneurs to look at future manufacturing opportunities, such as drones assembly, in Malta.



