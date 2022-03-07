The party financing law needs to be amended because it is wrong for the parties to be regulating themselves through the electoral commission, the ADPD political party said on Monday.

The commission, which oversees the party financing law, is composed of representatives of the political parties in parliament.

ADPD leader Carmel Cacopardo speaking at a press conference on Monday also called for tighter controls on party funding, He argued that any single donation may not exceed €5,000 per year.

There was also need for tighter control on the parties' commercial companies, not least prompt publication of their annual accounts, he said.

And the parties should no longer be allowed to use such companies to circumvent the party financing law.

Those who speak of good governance should set an example, Cacopardo insisted.