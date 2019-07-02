The Planning Authority's parking and regularisation schemes have contributed €32 million in three years to the Development Planning Fund for use in community projects, Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at St Paul's Bay, where works have started on a major upgrade for the Sirens Aquatic Club.

The €2.2 million project is being funded by money raised by the PA.

The Development Planning Fund has already funded more than 100 projects, with a value of almost €12 million.

The PA's parking scheme injects 70 per cent of its income to the Fund, while the Regularisation Scheme injects 20 per cent of its income.

"It is clear that there is an authority which is always initiating schemes and initiatives to improve the quality of our buildings and of the environment we live in while taking that income and giving it back to the community. Today there are €32 million available for community projects in the Development Planning Fund," Dr Borg said.

As part of the project, the Sirens Aquatic Club, has completed what is known as "the wave wall", at a cost of around €280,000. This feature is essential both for the added comfort and safety of Sirens facility users as well as to avoid further damage that were incurred in February's massive storm.

The project includes improvement of the pool and ancillary facilities related to sport – changing rooms, toilets, spectator stands etc - as well as widening the use of the site by adding a gym and diving centre underground.

"This investment will lead to several benefits, both for those who are enthusiasts of swimming and waterpolo, as well as for all those communities living in St Paul’s Bay or surrounding areas and who make use of the facilities provided by Sirens.

An image of how the revamp Sirens pitch will look like.

"Thanks to these projects, we continue investing in our country’s infrastructure on every level, this time in infrastructure towards sport facilities, more spaces for families, youths and communities. With the extension of the regularisation scheme we have reconfirmed that we will continue investing in our communities towards a better quality of life," Dr Borg said.

Parliamentary Secretary Chris Agius, who also visited the site, said that the Development Planning Fund benefits several communities. This time, he said, it was the St Paul's Bay and sports communities but more investment meant others could also benefit in the future.