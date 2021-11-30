Atalanta continued their superb run of form with a Mario Pasalic-inspired 4-0 win over Venezia on Tuesday which moved them to within four points of the Serie A summit, while top scorer Dusan Vlahovic struck again as Fiorentina strolled past Sampdoria.

After an impressive win at Juventus at the weekend, Atalanta won their fourth straight league match thanks to Pasalic’s hat-trick and a Teun Koopmeiners strike to close in on leaders Napoli and move level on 31 points with Inter Milan in third.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s fourth-placed Atalanta are unbeaten in eight in Italy and cannot be discounted from the title race after swatting promoted Venezia aside despite making a raft of changes from Saturday’s win in Turin.

