A passenger arriving in Malta from Tunis found himself under arrest - and some €24,000 poorer after he was found to be carrying more cash that the €10,000 allowed.

In the early morning hours, Customs officials from the Anti-Money Laundry Team discovered nearly €34,705 in undeclared cash on the passenger at the Malta International Airport.

The passenger passed through the Green Channel, signifying that he had nothing to declare. However, upon inspection of his personal belongings, the money was found, with €10,000 returned to him and the rest being seized pending investigation.

The Police Anti-Money Laundering Section was duly informed and placed the passenger under arrest.