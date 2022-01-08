An 18-year-old female passenger was grieviously injured when the car she was travelling in hit a wall and overturned in Rabat on Saturday morning.

A second passenger, a 51-year-old woman, was also injured lightly in the accident, which took place on Mdina road at around 11am.

According to police, the driver, a man from Mosta, 25, seemed to have lost control of the car, a Volkswagen Bora.

Emergency services were called to the scene, with Civil Protection Department officials required to help extract the injured people from their overturned car.

Both passengers are being treated at Mater Dei hospital.

A police investigation is underway.