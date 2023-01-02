A passenger from Belgium was caught with 1kg of suspected cocaine concealed in his stomach on New Year’s Eve as he landed in Malta, the police said on Monday.

The suspected drug smuggler, who is 35 and from Nigeria, had just disembarked at Malta International Airport when he was stopped for a search.

Although customs officials found nothing untoward during the search, a sniffer dog indicated that he may be concealing drugs. The man was uncooperative throughout, the police said.

He was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where an X-Ray confirmed that he had upwards of 100 capsules in his stomach. The capsules contained around 1kg of what the police believe is cocaine. They valued the seizure at around €130,000.

The man remains under medical supervision but is expected to be arraigned in court later on Monday.