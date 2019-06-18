Updated at 3.10pm

A passenger leaving Malta for Jordan was caught with €34,000 in undeclared cash at Malta International Airport on Tuesday morning.

Dual Irish-Iraqi national Aly Hussein Alzubaidy, 47, wept in court as he said that the money he had hidden were his family savings.

The passenger was caught after Customs Officials selected him for screening.

Mr Alzubaidy declared that he was carrying €8,000 in cash, the police told a court, but Customs anti-money laundering officials had found a total of €34,220.

Customs officials informed the police anti-money laundering section. Officers arrested the man, returned €10,000 to him – the maximum amount of undeclared cash permitted by law – and seized the rest.

Legal aid lawyer Martin Fenech argued that this was clearly not a case of money laundering, but simply one of a man taking money to his family.

The money had been in a bank, legitimately saved, Dr Fenech argued.

Mr Alzubaidy said the same.

I just came to Malta for transit for 4 hours, I didn’t see any sign. They asked if I had money and I said yes. It was money for my family.”

Mr Alzubaidy pleaded guilty, with his lawyer saying he was aware of the penalty but was asking the court to consider his position.



Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo confiscated the excess €24,021 and fined the man €8,555.



Inspector Lianne Bonello prosecuted.