Two people have been fined €1,000 each after being found breaking mandatory quarantine orders, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Saturday.

It also reported that a man was forcibly taken off a Gozo ferry on Saturday afternoon after ignoring orders not to board when he was found to be running a temperature.

Screening of all passengers before they board the ferries was introduced two days ago. The measure is part of a strategy to stop the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. No cases of the virus have yet been reported in Gozo.

The minister said the man, a foreigner, was found to be running a temperature and told not to board.

He boarded nonetheless and was taken off the ferry after police were called. He was then taken away in an ambulance.

Staff then started the fumigation of the vessel, cars which were on board, and the ferry terminal building.

Spot-checks on persons in quarantine start

The ministry said that 90 inspections have been carried out so far on people who are under mandatory quarantine, after they travelled abroad in recent days.

The government announced earlier this week that all people arriving from abroad must undergo 14 days of quarantine.

The inspections are being carried out by officers from the police Administrative Law Enforcement Unit, the Directorate for Public Health and the Civil Protection Department.

Two people were found to be in violation of the quarantine rules, and fined 1,000 each.

The inspections will continue in the coming hours and days, in both private residences and hotels. Inspections can also be done in places that have already been previously inspected.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri thanked the police and all the officers, who in these crucial times are working closely with the health authorities to help combat the spread of Covid-19.