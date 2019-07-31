A man who was about to travel from Malta airport was found to be carrying €15,400 when he was searched by customs officials.

The Customs Department said the passenger agreed to an out of court settlement whereby he forfeited the cash in excess of the allowable €10,000.

Searches are carried out randomly as part of anti-money laundering operations.



The department said that it intercepted a total of €891,936 in undeclared cash in 38 separate cases so far this year.

In May, a passenger heading for a flight to Istanbul was found to be carrying €130,000 hidden in his luggage.