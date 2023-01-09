A man heading to Treviso was arrested after Customs officials on Monday caught him with tens of thousands of euro in undeclared cash.

The Ghanaian passenger was found to be carrying €63,875 in undeclared cash at the Malta International Airport.

In a statement, customs said its officials were informed that a passenger was found to be carrying a substantial amount of cash in three packets when stopped by security personnel at the departures lounge. The three packets contained €44,290.

Further inspection by Customs on the passenger and in his luggage revealed that he was carrying an additional €19,585. The passenger was handed over to the police for further investigation.