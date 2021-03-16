A disgruntled passenger who turned aggressive when denied boarding since his COVID-19 test certificate was not recent enough was given a suspended sentence for threatening the airline manager.

Abdel Wahab Adam Kevin, a 29-year-old Dutch national living at Marsalforn, was arrested on Monday afternoon at the Malta International Airport following the incident that broke out when the airline personnel informed him that it would only accept the rapid test result.

The passenger had apparently undergone the normal swab test which took longer to yield a result.

Upon being told that boarding was denied, the man threatened the Lufthansa manager with violence.

He was arrested and escorted to court on Tuesday, charged with attempting to use force against the airline manager, obstructing an MIA security officer in the exercise of his duties, using obscene language and breaching the peace.

The man admitted to the wrongdoing and was given a one-year jail term suspended for two years.

The court, presided over by magistrate Doreen Clarke, also imposed a €200 fine.

Inspector Silvio Magro prosecuted. Lawyer Mario Mifsud was defence counsel.