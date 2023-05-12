A 19-year-old passenger in a car that was involved in a crash in Birkirkara late on Thursday suffered grievous injuries, the police said in a statement.

The incident took place at around 10pm on Triq Salvu Psaila.

The police said the teenager, from Pembroke, was in a Mercedez Benz driven by a Għargħur resident aged 20.

The crash involved a Toyota Hilux driven by a 49-year-old from Marsa.

Police investigations are ongoing.