A passenger was grievously injured on Sunday when the car she was in crashed into a parked vehicle on Triq Villabate, Żabbar.

The police said the crash was reported at around 8.30pm.

An 18-year-old man from Żabbar was driving a Mazda Demio when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a parked Peugeot 206.

Two girls and a boy, all aged 17 from Marsa, Paola and Żabbar, were passengers in the car.

Police investigations are ongoing.