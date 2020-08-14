A passenger arriving in Malta from Bucharest has been taken into custody by the police after he was found carrying €75,600 in cash.

Customs said in a statement that during routine screening of passengers by the Anti-Money Laundering Team at the airport's arrival lounge, one passenger was selected for a currency check.

When asked how much cash he was carrying, the passenger said nothing. Not convinced by his answer, the passenger was escorted to the Customs Office and following searches carried out in his personal belongings a Bank Draft amounting to €75,600 was found. The police took the passenger into custody for further investigation.

Passengers are obliged to declare any amount of cash including cheques and bank drafts over €10,000 or more whether arriving, departing or transiting through Malta.

Similar laws apply to most countries around the world.