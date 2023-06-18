A man was seriously injured and a woman and two children were slightly injured when a car crashed into two parked vehicles late on Saturday.

The police said the accident happened at 11.30pm in Sir Temi Zammit Street, Mġarr.

The man, 39 from Qormi and the children, a boy and a girl aged nine and six respectively, were passengers in a Toyota Vitz that was being driven by a 37-year-old woman, also of Qormi.

The victims were given on-site medical help and later taken to hospital. The police are investigating.