A 53-year-old woman was grievously injured in a traffic collision in Sliema on Sunday.

In a statement on Monday, the police said they had been called for assistance after a traffic collision had occurred on Sliema’s Tower Road at around 8.30pm on Sunday.

The incident involved a Volkswagen Bora being driven by an Italian 45-year-old man from Gzira, and a Toyota Avensis being driven by a 62-year-old man from Birkirkara.

The police said a 53-year-old woman from Birkirkara who was a passenger in the Toyota was injured during the incident. The passenger was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance where she was later certified to have suffered grievous injuries.

The police said their investigation into the matter was ongoing.