One of two passengers in a car involved in an accident on the Coast Road was left seriously hurt, with the other passenger and the driver escaping injury.

The car was being driven by a 22-year-old man from Swieqi, who lost control of the vehicle and hit the crash barriers, police said.

The passengers are both from Bangladesh, with the one who was hurt aged 30.

The accident occurred at 5.15am on Friday.

Police investigations are still under way.