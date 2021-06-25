With passenger traffic at the Malta International Airport increasing by 20 per cent since the reopening of tourism on June 1, travellers are being urged to have the required documents in hand.

Prepare your documents

Have your health documents ready for verification, both on departure and on arrival.

Departing guests can find indexed country-specific entry requirements here.

MIA is urging passengers to call at the terminal check-in counters for their health documents to be checked prior to departure, even if they would have already checked in online.

Malta’s entry requirements can be viewed here.

The requirement to present a negative result of a COVID-19 PCR test taken not later than 72 hours before arriving in Malta or a Maltese vaccination certificate, together with a completed passenger locator and health declaration form, is not applicable to children who are under five years of age.

Get to the airport on time

If you are flying out of the airport, you should be at the terminal at least two hours before your flight to allow enough time for airport processes and any other checks related to COVID-19, MIA is warning.

Plan your route and allow extra time for the journey to the terminal as roadworks are currently underway in the vicinity of the airport and more traffic may be encountered along the way.

Explore your transport options

Still undecided on how you are going to get to the airport?

If you are picking up or dropping off friends or family members, remember that you can enjoy two hours of free parking.

Be ready for screening

Avoid setting off the security metal detectors by emptying your pockets and removing your belt before you are asked to do so.

Liquids are only allowed in your hand luggage in 100 ml containers and should be packed together in a 1-litre transparent re-sealable bag. More information here.

Provided by the Malta International Airport

Check the airport's traffic chart

Set your expectations by checking the airport’s passenger traffic chart. If you are travelling during the airport’s busiest times, which are indicated in red, you may expect longer waiting and processing times, especially on arrival.