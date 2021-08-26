A passenger flying from Gatwick to Malta on Wednesday was fined €500 after forging his mother’s COVID-19 vaccination certificate, attempting to pass it off as his own.

Luke Anthony Spiteri, 30, born and residing in England, had just stepped off a flight from Gatwick when officials at the Malta International Airport suspected something was off with his COVID-19 certification document.

Further checks confirmed that the document was false, explained Inspector Karl Roberts who handled the prosecution on Thursday.

The passenger was arrested and escorted to police quarters where he immediately admitted his wrongdoing, claiming that since he had only had his first COVID-19 jab, he had forged the details on his mother’s NHS certificate.

The man confirmed his admission upon arraignment.

In view of that early guilty plea and the accused’s clean conviction sheet, Magistrate Gabriella Vella condemned him to pay a €500 fine. Lawyer Daniel Attard was legal aid counsel.