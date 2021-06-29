A man arrested at the airport on Sunday after customs officials found some three kilos of cannabis in his luggage was remanded in custody on Tuesday.

Pedro Augusto Charret, a 30-year-old Brazilian national travelling to Malta from Barcelona, was stopped upon arrival at Malta International Airport and had his luggage checked.

Airport officials discovered a hidden compartment inside his suitcase, packed with a suspicious greenish substance which later turned out to be cannabis grass.

The police were called in and the suspect was taken into custody.

The man was escorted to court on Tuesday, pleading not guilty to importation and possession of the drug under circumstances indicating that it was not intended solely for personal use.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Joseph Mifsud, remanded the accused in custody.

Inspector Steven Ryan Micallef prosecuted. Lawyer Christopher Chircop was legal aid counsel.