Firefighters rushed to Mġarr harbour in Gozo on Monday morning after a fire broke out aboard a Gozo Fast Ferry vessel soon after leaving port.

A police spokesperson confirmed the incident and said that passengers were evacuated from the vessel. Nobody was injured.

A photo shared with Times of Malta showed two smaller passenger boats alongside the smoking vessel, in an apparent evacuation procedure.

The boat after evacuation. Photo: Ivan Martin

Sources said that the fire was put out by the vessel's captain using its onboard firefighting equipment. Civil Protection Department firefighters subsequently boarded the vessel to ensure the fire was put out and to supervise the subsequent cool-down.

An onlooker said they saw "smoke coming from the inside".

In a statement, the ferry company said a minor fire broke out on one of its vessels shortly after leaving Gozo at 7.45am.

"All passengers on board were disembarked safely and all safety procedures were followed. No one was injured in this incident and fire suppression systems were immediately engaged by the crew," a spokesperson said, adding that an internal investigation kicked off to determine the cause of the fire.

The spokesperson also apologised for the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

An updated schedule of today’s trips has been uploaded online.