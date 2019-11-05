Two passengers were injured when a driver lost control of her car and drove into a billboard on Tuesday.

In a statement, the police said that a 57-year-old woman from Marsaxlokk, driving a Toyota Belta, had lost control of her vehicle and drove in a billboard on Żejtun Road, Marsaxlokk at around 3.15pm.

A 35-year-old woman also from Marsaxlokk and an 81-year-old woman from Żejtun were also in the car.

An ambulance took the three women to Mater Dei Hospital. The driver was certified to have sustained only minor injuries. However, the two passengers suffered grievous injuries.

The police said they were investigating the matter.