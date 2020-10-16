Cruise line passengers were on Friday stopped from disembarking in Malta following a suspected case of COVID-19 aboard the MSC Grandiosa.
Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said on Facebook that the authorities were informed of a suspect case while the vessel was on its way to Malta.
The vessel was allowed to a technical stop in the Grand Harbour.
The cruise liner was on its way out of Malta by noon.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us