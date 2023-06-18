Passengers who were due to fly to Paris or on the return flight to Malta on Sunday afternoon were stranded after Air Malta cancelled the service owing to bad weather.

In a statement, the airline said that due to adverse weather conditions over France and Central Europe, it had to cancel the KM466/467 Malta – Paris Orly – Malta service. Weather conditions, it said, had prevented flights from flying into or leaving Paris Orly with the night curfew restrictions in place at Orly.

Air Malta said passengers are being provided overnight hotel accommodation and, weather permitting an additional service will operate on Monday.