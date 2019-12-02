Updated 3.45pm

Two women and a man were injured in a head-on collision involving a double-decker tourist bus and a taxi on Monday morning.

The accident happened in Pwales, on the way to Golden Bay at about 11.30am.

A police spokesman said the taxi driver and two passengers were trapped in the wreckage of the car and had to be rescued by personnel from the Civil Protection Department.

All three were hospitalised. They are the taxi's 27-year-old driver, a woman from Pieta', a 62-year-old woman from Mellieħa and a 70-year-old man from Mellieħa.

The driver was grievously injured, with the 62-year-old suffering serious injuries and the 70-year-old slightly hurt.

No one on the bus, which was driven by a 33-year-old Ħamrun man, was hurt.