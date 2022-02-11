Malta’s climate can be harsh – and not ideal for particular plants. And that is why for some plants, having the right equipment is key to getting the best results.

GrowMalta Grow Shop is the very first grow shop in Malta – and since opening in Naxxar Road, San Gwann and online, has been growing in popularity.

With the best indoor, outdoor and hydroponic gardening equipment on the market, GrowMalta stocks over 1,200 different products, ranging from grow tents, HPS and LED grow lights to substrates and fertilisers.

The GrowMalta online shop is well organised into different product categories – with a detailed description for all products, so that customers are well informed before making a purchase. The shop in Naxxar Road, San Gwann is also designed to be as interactive as possible – so that customers can experience and interact with the various products.

One of the more essential items for successful growth is a grow tent – which helps create the right environment for plants to thrive. GrowMalta stocks some of the best grow tents on the market – which have proper fitting ventilation holes for extractors and reflective interiors, which are used to increase the efficiency of grow lights.

GrowMalta also has various grow lights. The more common grow lights are High-Pressure Sodium lights, CFL lights and T5 lights and High-Intensity Discharge lights. The latter are the most powerful types for indoor growing areas and come in two types: HPS and MH lights. HPS lights are mostly used during the bloom period of plants, in order to create the sensation of late summer – while MH lamps are ideal for the growth phase of a plant’s life cycle, as it provides more blue colours. GrowMalta also offers a varied selection of plug-and-play quality LED lights – that are efficient as they provide quality lighting with a reduced electricity consumption.

GrowMalta has the best selection of brands and models for all types of lights – and are more than happy to advise customers on which are the right lights for their requirements.

Fertilisers are also essential for successful growth. Some plants require various nutrients, including NPK-based nutrients, root additives and bloom simulators – depending on the type of plant and the period of a plant’s life cycle. GrowMalta provides the best selection of fertiliser brands, which can be purchased online or in-store. Another essential element for growth is ventilation – and apart from good and expert advice, GrowMalta can also provide extractors and carbon filters for purifying the air.

GrowMalta also has one of the best selections of hydroponic systems, including DWC, NFT, aeroponic and aquaponic systems. These are soilless irrigation systems that use water instead of soil – this means that a plant’s root zone can absorb nutrients more efficiently, resulting in a faster growth and up to 300 per cent times more yield than a regular soil harvest.

With a passion for growing and precious experience, GrowMalta Growth Shop helps customers achieve the best growth possible – at the best prices. For more information visit https://growmalta.com/.