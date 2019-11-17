As a child, Charlene Debattista was always up to something artistic, be it creating handmade cards for family and friends, applying makeup to dolls’ faces, or simply applying different mediums of paint to any texture that came to mind.

Artistic projects, one after the other, were constantly on her mind, and all she dreamt of was having her own art room where she could get lost in her own little world.

Clearly, being artistic was her forte and she later decided to take on art and design as a profession, studying her way through until she started her career in 2001 as a graphic designer, and soon after opened her own studio called Concept Creations.

She continued to extend her business further and opened a boutique design house called Exclusive Creations, a company specialising in high-quality handmade invitations for all occasions as well as selected, handpicked wedding souvenirs and additional items.

Nevertheless, fashion and statement accessories, particularly jewellery, have always been two of her favourite passions.

Having an eye for detail, a passion for coordinating fashion items together and always looking for that something unique, glamorous and different, is what led her to share some of the most exclusive Italian statement jewellery, all handmade using an array of materials such as semi-precious stones, Swarovski crystals and vibrant colours to complete and stand out on any outfit or look.

She is now also collaborating with other designers worldwide, including Spain, Italy and Greece, whereby ideas, sketches and designs are shared.

Always keeping three basic principles in mind: to be innovative, to use different handmade techniques for jewellery making and to use outstanding, quality materials.

She truly believes that following these principles will truly create beautiful statement pieces that will make one shine and stand out in a crowd.

Should you wish to view her full collection in person at her own design boutique studio, you can contact her on 7984 5555 or follow her on https://www.facebook. com/exclusivecreations statementjewellery/?modal=admin_todo_tour or on https://www.instagram.com/exclusivecreationsjewellery/.