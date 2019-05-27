A vintage and classic car show was recently held in Qala. Organised by Qala Auto Fest and sponsored by Qala local council and the Gozo Ministry, the event gave car enthusiasts the opportunity to showcase their im­macu­lately-kept vintage vehicles throughout a day that celebrated their passion. The partici­pating vehicles dated from the 1920s to the late 1970s. 

