Holy Week functions at the Gozo Cathedral in Victoria will start tomorrow, Palm Sunday.

The congregation will meet outside the Citadel Visitors Centre at 9.45am where Bishop Anton Teuma will bless palm fronds and olive branches, followed by a procession commemorating the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem.

Pontifical Mass will be celebrated at 10am.

Also tomorrow, the Passion procession will leave the cathedral at 6.30pm. The procession, including the seven Passion statues, will be accompanied by the Leone Band.

Parishioners are being urged to walk behind the statue of Our Lady of Sorrows in pilgrimage and prayer.

On April 14, Maundy Thursday, the consecration and blessing of the Holy Oils of Chrism, Catechumens and the Sick will start at 9am. Mgr Teuma will lead a concelebrated Mass.

In the evening, bishop Teuma will commemorate the Last Supper and the institution of the Holy Eucharist at 7pm.

After Mass, the Blessed Sacrament will be transported to the Altar of Repose. On Good Friday, adoration of the Cross will start at 4pm. On Holy Saturday, Easter Vigil will start at 8pm and on Easter Sunday, bishop Teuma will lead a Pontifical Mass at 6pm.

Celebrations will be transmitted live on Xejk TV, Radju Katidral and Gozo Cathedral FB.