This year, the Gozo Cathedral and Leone Philharmonic Society are commemorating the 125th anniversary of the arrival of one of their most cherished possessions – the statue of Santa Marija.

To mark this event, Malta Post issued a special handstamp while Anthony Grech, vice president of the Gozo Philatelic Society, designed a special stamp cover.

Grech produces special stamp covers each time a Gozitan theme is commemorated by Malta Post.

This regular initiative is welcomed by many, not just stamp collectors. In fact, this week Grech will be issuing covers for the festa stamp series that will include the titular statues of Għajnsielem and Kerċem.

Acquired in Rome by the Leone Philharmonic Society in 1897 from the Fabbrica di Statue Religiose, the Santa Marija statue reached Gozo in July 1897. It was blessed by Bishop Giovanni-Maria Camilleri at the parvis of the church of St James at It-Tokk.

On April 29, 1956, the society donated the statue to the Gozo cathedral.