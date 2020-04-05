Today’s readings: Isaiah 50, 4-7; Philippians 2, 6-11; Matthew 26, 14 - 27, 66.

The Passion story is one of contrasts between truth and falsity, deceit and loyalty, darkness and light. The entire narrative, even for us today, is a test case to see where we stand, what we stand for, and where our loyalty is. The crucifixion of Jesus uncovers so many truths about ourselves.

The heart of this narrative is not the betrayal, the false accusations, the sufferings Jesus endured and which led to his death. That can easily surface with a superficial reading of the story. What is underneath though, is the love that made Jesus passionate about us.

He died because, for him, we were a just cause, worth all that he endured. It may sound weird, but the monstrous figure on the cross, for those who believe, is proof of the extent of God’s love for us.

So to read and grasp the heart of this story we need the right perspective. Read with the right spirit, what transpires from it all is a revelation of the deepest sense of our lives. We are now in perilous times and it instils fear in us to rediscover ourselves as so fragile and vulnerable. But the passion narrative discloses to us how even God Himself becomes vulnerable for us.

The story, unfolding as part of the entire Bible story, reveals to us God’s plan for our salvation. Sure, we would have imagined other more logical, and perhaps spectacular ways of being saved. But this is God’s logic, it is God’s mysterious love which we can only approach in humility.

The protagonists of the story, Judas, Peter, the chief priests and the Sanhedrin, kept resisting to the end Jesus’s silence, his letting go, his almost passive resignation in the face of violence. Their idea of God was different from that proclaimed by Jesus, in spite of what the prophetic tradition conveyed to them ages before.

They resisted a vulnerable and weak God. Yet the way of God is the way of humility. We can only be touched by the divine and healed in humility which, as Joan Chittister writes, is the lost virtue. Humility is the key that opens for us God’s mysterious love. Unless we discover this key we remain on the fence, pitying Jesus instead of emulating him.

In his book On the Road with Saint Augustine, James K. Smith argues how many earnest seekers end up shipwrecked. They insist on paddling their own boat, and they refuse the raft that is a cross. This was written black on white in the Scriptures. Isaiah speaks of “a disciple’s tongue, making no resistance”, and St Paul speaks of Christ Jesus “emptying himself”, what technically is known as the kenosis of Jesus.

The ‘kenotic’ experience does not come naturally to us, given the way we think and the way our logic is shaped as we grow up. But at the end of the day, simply clinging to who we believe ourselves to be can be so illusory. If we want to be true to ourselves, and if we sincerely want this bad patch we are in not to be just time suspended until we get back to normal, the interrogatives we need to pose are not the worn-out questions as to whether God exists or who God is or why is there so much suffering.

We need to face interrogatives on a much deeper and existential level. The Jesus story exposes whatever is false in us and contradicts God’s own purpose. We speak so much these days of hope for a brighter future. Our temptation is to believe in hope without first facing the truth in us, not realising that such hope ends up being only wishful thinking.