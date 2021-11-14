The wife of a politician tipped to become Malta’s next prime minister knows many dark secrets about her husband…

This is one of the dramas that unfolds in the murder mystery Sliema Wives: The New Breed in which author Gerard James Borg makes his comeback.

In the cover story of the November edition of Sunday Circle, Borg talks about what inspired his successful book series and about how writing was something he always did to escape into a fantasy world that kept him away from bullies. That world has now opened up to readers who appreciate a fun sexcapade based in Malta.

Also in this issue, Kevin Attard fell in love with filigree as a teen. He steered away from traditional filigree and stayed true to his take on the ancient craft. Like him, author Daniel Schembri honoured his innate interest and curiosity about ‘the dark side’ and explored it in his first novel.

And chef Stephen La Rosa followed his passion for cooking to set up a blog and teach others how to enjoy cooking. We also learn about Malta’s forgotten heroines who pushed their limits during the war.

These are people who listened to their passion and were in tune with what they thought and felt. In this issue we look into the world of emotions and the importance of processing feelings.

