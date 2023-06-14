An agency tasked with handling a multimillion-euro fund generated from passport sales has yet to publish its audited accounts for 2021.

In December, a spokesperson for the National Development and Social Fund said the accounts were in the “final stages of completion” and will be published in early 2023.

The fund is meant to publish audited accounts yearly. The fund’s spokesperson had attributed the “slight delay” in publishing its 2021 accounts to a change in auditor “and other accounting technical matters”.

Asked for an update in February, the spokesperson said the fund’s annual report and audited financial statements “are in the final stages of review” and will be published once this process has been concluded.

Four months down the line however, there is still no sign of the fund’s 2021 accounts, with its accounts for 2022 also falling due for publication this year.

The fund was set up to promote the improvement of education, research, innovation, social purposes, justice and the rule of law, employment initiatives, the environment and public health.

Critics have in the past slammed the fund’s use to score brownie points by politicians.

In 2021, some €3 million was used by the fund to promote projects in the constituency of MP Alex Muscat, who at the time was responsible for the passports scheme.

The fund has more also been used to enter into negotiations with band clubs’ property owners who were threatening to evict their tenants.

Muscat has described this as a “bold move” intended to end years of uncertainty that neither band club patrons nor private property owners deserve.

The last available financial statements, dating back to 2020, show the fund received €27.8 million in revenue from the passports programme, taking the total amount of proceeds since its inception to just under €600 million.

During 2020, the total assets of the fund increased by 4.82 per cent, up from €570.58 million in 2019 to €598.10 million in 2020. Total assets included €364.96 million held in foreign and domestic financial investments, €1.48 million in heritage assets and €227.19 million in cash and cash equivalents.