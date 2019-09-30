Civil society group Repubblika has filed an application in court calling for a magisterial inquiry into suspected trading in influence, among other crimes, revealed in a hidden camera sting conducted by French journalists.

A senior partner of law firm Chetcuti Cauchi was heard in the production speaking about how his proximity to government ministers could help change an application for someone refused Maltese citizenship, against payment, the NGO observed.

The journalist was pretending to be representing potential clients with a criminal record.

In the film, the lawyer can be heard boasting of his familiarity with ministers, including Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Parliamentary Secretary Julia Farrugia Portelli, who is responsible for the cash-for-passports scheme.

His boasts were corroborated by frequent public appearances of those same persons with senior partners of the law firm, Repubblika said.

Repubblika noted that Chetcuti Cauchi had been allowed to film a promotional video advertising their services inside the Office of the Prime Minister, with Ms Farrugia Portelli also seen endorsing the firm.

The NGO said that while it disagreed with the very principle of selling citizenship, it considered reprehensible "the flippancy with which national security and the security of European member states and partners appear to be considered when clients of the passport scheme are able to override criminal records."

In its application, Repubblika said that over a period of time there had allegedly been complicity, conspiracy and association in a criminal activity that included bribery, trading in influence and false declarations in a public record among other crimes.

The application was signed by lawyer Jason Azzopardi.

On Saturday, the NGO also asked the Standards Commissioner to investigate the use of the Auberge de Castille, and the appearance of Parliamentary Secretary Julia Farrugia Portelli in the promotional video produced by the law firm.

Chetcuti Cauchi Advisors Ltd had its rights to act as agent under the Individual Investor Programme (IIP) suspended last week after the French production was broadcast.