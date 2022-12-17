An entity entrusted with administering hundreds of millions of euros generated from passport sales has failed to publish its annual audited accounts for 2021.

The National Development and Social Fund was set up in 2015 with the aim of using a percentage of the funds generated from selling passports to rich foreigners for public interest projects and initiatives.

The fund’s internal policy dictates that it changes auditor every five years.

Its regulations bind it to publish audited accounts annually and to also report on its activities to the finance minister.

The audit accounts are also meant to be tabled in parliament.

A spokesperson for the fund said the annual report and its financial statements are in the final stages of completion and will be published early next year.

The spokesperson said the "slight delay" in publishing the accounts was due to a change in the fund's auditor.

€598.10 million in assets in 2020

According to the last available financial statements, dating back to 2020, the National Development and Social Fund received €27.8 million in revenue from the passports programme, taking the total amount of proceeds since its inception to just under €600 million.

During 2020, the total assets of the fund increased by 4.82%, up from €570.58 million in 2019 to €598.10 million in 2020. Total assets included €364.96 million held in foreign and domestic financial investments, €1.48 million in heritage assets and €227.19 million in cash and cash equivalents.

The fund holds a 49% stake in Lombard Bank.

Last month, the fund blocked an attempt by Lombard to issue new shares, which would have diluted its own equity in the bank.

The fund said in a statement that Lombard’s plan to increase its share capital had not been accompanied by a presentation to shareholders, including the reasons for the additional share issue.

“The NDSF believes the bank’s board should not have the authorisation to issue and allot shares in the bank up to the authorised share capital of the bank with such rights, restrictions and terms and conditions as the board of directors, in their absolute discretion, deem fit,” said CEO Raymond Ellul.