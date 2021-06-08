A national development and social fund hoovered up €104.8 million worth of government stocks and €57.5 million worth of treasury bills last year.

According to the fund’s annual report, a further €1.7 million were invested in local equities and €1.1 million in corporate bonds.

The fund, which manages revenues from passport sales, is chaired by Jonathan Cardona, who is also CEO of the Community Malta agency that runs the passports scheme.

Cardona took over as chairman of the fund following the resignation of David Curmi in January.

As part of its declared investment strategy, the fund says it will seek not to be a “rainy-day fund” but instead to employ funds in a budget-neutral manner to further economic and social objectives.

The fund saw the percentage of revenues it receives from the individual investor programme “temporarily” slashed from 70% to 20% last year.

Former finance minister Edward Scicluna had said this temporary diversion of revenues away from the fund was done to help combat the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This contributed to a 73% drop in revenues received by the fund in 2020, falling from €105.9 million in 2019 to €27.8 million last year.

The phasing out of the current programme in favour of a revamped one administered by the new Community Malta agency also contributed to this drop.

The fund’s board of governors said cash flows would eventually reach 2019 levels by early 2022.

This “revenue gap” was put down to the old passports programme winding down and an expected time lag of a few months until income from applications under a revamped scheme start flowing in.

The total amount received from passport sales by the fund since its inception in 2015 stands at €599.8 million.

Malta’s sale of EU citizenship has come under increasing scrutiny by Brussels, with the European Commission beginning a legal process in a bid to halt the programme.

The commission has argued so-called golden passport schemes pose security, money-laundering, tax evasion and corruption risks as well as undermining the essence of EU citizenship which is built upon a genuine link with the country.

A leak of confidential documents from passport concessionaires Henley & Partners showed how the genuine link expectation was turned into a box-ticking exercise and how millionaires could spend the bare minimum of time on the island while still qualifying for a passport.

€109m in social projects

Since the fund was set up, €109 million have been allocated to social projects, €66 million of them pledged to social housing developments.

A further €26.5 million were allocated to other social grants, €10 million to primary health care, €5 million to Puttinu Cares London apartments and €1.5 million to Caritas.

The fund also said it has targeted around €33 million towards various social projects, including co-funding to “well-known voluntary organisations”.

Details of both the projects and the grants will be communicated in the second and third quarters of the year, the annual report says, when agreements are expected to be concluded with the respective organisations.